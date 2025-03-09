Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Women of Ganga Mahila SHG (self-help group) under the National Livelihood Mission have prepared eco-friendly herbal gulal in the Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh. The women used natural ingredients like beetroot and palash flowers to prepare the gulal, which is safe and chemical-free.

Speaking to ANI, Balrampur District CEO Ranveer Sai said, "To boost their livelihood, the women of Ganga Mahila SHG are making herbal gulal for the Holi festival next week. They have made one quintel gulal already and will set up their stalls in the markets... This will help their financial empowerment... The herbal gulal will prevent people from harmful chemicals.."

The herbal gulal is a healthier and safer option for the community, as it avoids the harmful chemicals found in regular Holi colors.

Holi is set to be celebrated on March 14. In different parts of the country, celebrations of Holi has been started like the Lath Mar Holi which kicked off with great enthusiasm on Friday at the Shri Ladliji Maharaj temple in Barsana, Uttar Pradesh.

This marks the beginning of Holi celebrations in Barsana, which is renowned for its unique Holi traditions.

The temple premises resonated with devotional songs and chants as priests and devotees participated in the age-old ritual.

One of the highlights of Barsana's Holi celebrations is the famous 'Lathmar Holi', where women playfully hit men with sticks, reenacting Krishna's legendary visit to Radha's village.

This year, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Rangotsav 2025 at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, Mathura, and showered the gathered crowd with flower petals. During his visit, Adityanath said that after the development activities carried out in Ayodhya and Prayagraj, it was now the turn of Mathura and Vrindavan to witness the revival, and the state government would spare no effort to develop the region.(ANI)

