Bhubaneswar, Mar 28 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Pawan Khare Friday claimed that women's safety has turned out to be a "joke" in Odisha, alleging there is no end to the rise in the crimes against women in the state both during the previous BJD and the current BJP regimes.

At a press conference here, Khare, the AICC Media & Publicity department chairman, and state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das attacked the BJP dispensation for not announcing a House Committee to inquire into the rise in the crimes against women in the state.

Also Read | CAG Report on Health Infrastructure in Gujarat: Central Auditor Flags Lapses in Healthcare Sector, Points to Staff Shortage, Lack of Beds.

Congress MLAs had created a ruckus in the assembly for the past few days demanding formation of a House Committee to inquire into the alleged rise in crime against women across the state after the BJP came to power nine months ago. The Speaker suspended for seven days all 14 party legislators in two phases on March 25 and 26.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, however, told the assembly two days ago that since the BJP came to power in June 2024, crime against women and children, in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year, has reduced significantly.

Also Read | Fake Paneer Used in Pizza, Burger? McDonald's and Domino's Refute Allegations After Influencer Apple Tiwari's Iodine Tincture Test Video Sparks Concerns.

“Women's safety has turned out to be a big joke in Odisha as thousands of women and girls go missing for years together while the government claims to be promoting (Central scheme) Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,” Khare said ridiculing the BJP government at the Centre.

He wondered how women would fulfil their dreams if they fear to go outside their homes.

“Girls fear to go to schools because of the unsafe environment. A 6th standard girl in government school becomes pregnant and the skeleton of another girl of Kandhamal is found in a jungle. There are so many instances,” he said.

As many as 44,000 women and girls had gone missing from Odisha when the state was ruled by BJD between 2000 and 2024, while 20,000 others were not found during the last eight months after the BJP came to power in June last year, Khare claimed.

“It is not a small matter. It is a matter of great concern. Odisha now is among the top four/five states in terms of crimes against women,” the senior Congress leader asserted.

Stating that the people worship Goddess Subhadra in the state, but the government is unable to secure its women and children, he asked, “What can be a more shameful matter than this? Have these missing women and girls fallen into the trap of any organ trading racket?”

The AICC leader said the Congress has been fighting both in and outside the Assembly on this issue.

Khare also described the crimes against women are sins and not just crimes.

“The people of Odisha will punish the state government for the sins it committed. These sins are also being noticed by the God and Maa Subhadra whom we all worship,” he said.

All 14 Congress MLAs were suspended from the Assembly for raising the issue of crime against women and demanding formation of a House Committee, Das said.

The party supporters were also beaten up when they held demonstrations seeking safety for women, claimed the state Congress chief.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)