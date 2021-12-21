New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The word 'anti-national' has not been defined in statutes, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

His statement came after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked whether the Government has defined the meaning of "anti-national" under any legislation or 11 rules or any other legal enactment that is enforced in the country.

Also Read | NEET-PG 2021 Counselling: Resident Doctors of Delhi Hospitals Hold 'Phool Wapsi' Protest Outside Health Ministry in Nirman Bhawan.

Rai in a written reply to the Lower House replied: "The word 'anti-national' has not been defined in Statutes. However, there are criminal legislation and various judicial pronouncements to sternly deal with unlawful and subversive activities which are detrimental to the unity and integrity of the country. In this regard, it is relevant to mention that the Constitution (Forty-Second Amendment) Act, 1976 inserted in the Constitution Article 31D (during Emergency) which defined 'anti-national activity' and this Article 31D was, subsequently, omitted by the Constitution (Forty-third Amendment) Act, 1977."

Owaisi also sought details regarding the number of people arrested for indulging in "anti national" activities during the last three years state-wise.

Also Read | Ugandan Woman Held at Indira Gandhi International Airport With Heroin (Watch Video).

Rai replied that "Public Order" and "Police" are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India.

"The responsibility of maintaining law and order, including investigation, registration and prosecution of crimes, protection of life and property, etc. rests primarily with the respective State Government. Data about number of people arrested for indulging in anti-national activities is not maintained centrally," the MoS said.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)