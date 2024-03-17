Palghar, Mar 17 (PTI) A 22-year-old worker drowned after falling into the water tank of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around noon on Saturday at the unit located in Boisar industrial area, they said.

The victim, identified as Ankit Yadav, working at the STP of the chemical factory, accidentally fell into the water tank there and drowned, an official from Palghar police control room said.

The other persons present in the plant raised an alarm following which local firemen rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

A case of accidental death was registered and the body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said.

