Nagpur, Sep 8 (PTI) Functionaries of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress will join the Bharatiya Janata Party in large numbers in the days to come, the ruling party's Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday.

Also Read | All India Football Federation President #KalyanChaubey Announced His Plans to … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

It will leave these parties with no candidate to field for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BJP leader claimed.

Also Read | IDF World Dairy Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Dairy Summit on September 12 at Greater Noida.

He was addressing a press conference here after Amravati district Shiv Sena chief Rajesh Wankhede and other members of the Sena's Thackeray faction joined the BJP.

"Almost the entire Amravati unit of the Sena has joined BJP along with Wankhede. Many functionaries of the Thackeray faction, Congress, NCP are in touch with BJP. In 2024, Uddhav will be left with just a few Sainiks and he will realise the mistake he committed in 2019 (of the dumping the BJP)," Bawankule said.

The public will take revenge for the treason he committed on BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis, he added.

"Workers and leaders of the Uddhav faction, NCP and Congress will join the BJP in such large numbers that they will not have candidates to field in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls," Bawankule claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)