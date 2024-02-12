Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Assam government is working to make robust legislation for polygamy and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

"We are working to make robust legislation for polygamy, aligning it with Uttrakhand UCC. Earlier, it was coming under civil offence, but we know we are thinking of making it a criminal offence, and after having a discussion with central leadership, a decision will be taken," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Recently, the Uttarakhand State Legislative Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024.

A Uniform Civil Code (UCC) means that all sections of society, irrespective of their religion, shall be treated equally according to a national civil code, which shall apply to all uniformly. They cover areas such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption, and succession of the property. (ANI)

