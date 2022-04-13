Lucknow, Apr 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said that the government is working towards eliminating communicable diseases in the state and make it malaria-free by 2030.

Pathak, who also holds the health and medicine portfolio, told reporters at the state BJP headquarters here that a campaign to control communicable diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya will be launched on April 15.

The health department will coordinate with various departments for the 'dastak' campaign, he said.

According to the minister, village heads have been made aware about tuberculosis (TB) and asked to inform villagers about the disease to ensure its eradication by 2025.

Moreover, ministers, MPs, MLAs, officials and institutions in the state would adopt a TB patient each, he added.

Pathak claimed that the management of the Covid pandemic by the Yogi Adityanath government was appreciated worldwide and all 75 districts of the state have BSL-2 laboratories for RT-PCR testing.

He said 10.9 crore Covid tests have been conducted and the state has less than 300 active coronavirus cases. So far, 30.5 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered to people.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pathak said under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per year is provided to every eligible family.

This scheme covers 1.18 crore eligible families in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

In addition, the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana is being run by the state government for poor families, he said.

So far, a total of 1.80 crore Ayushman cards have been distributed under both the schemes which have benefitted 12 lakh people in the state, he said.

Pathak further informed that all Antyodaya card holders are being treated under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, he said.

This facility is also being made available to workers registered with the Board of Construction under the labour department, he added.

A total of 2,949 hospitals in the state are a part of the scheme, which is the highest in the country, Pathak claimed.

