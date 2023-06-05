Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday attended a tree plantation drive and 'Safai Abhiyan' organised on the occasion of World Environment Day in Agartala, and urged people to limit the use of plastic items.

This year's World Environment day's theme is 'Beat Plastic Pollution'.

Also Read | Balkar Singh, Punjab Minister’s Pilot Vehicle Attacked by Three Men Over Parking Dispute Near Guru Ravi Dass Dham (Watch Video).

"On the occasion of World Environment Day, I urge people not to use plastics as much as possible. We need to maintain ecological balance", said Manik Saha while talking to ANI.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the aim is to make Tripura completely plastic and pollution free.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Slogans of 'Gehlot Zindabad' Amid Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's Address in Jaipur.

"Waste and biodegradable items we should properly segregate respecting the friendly environment. We are attempting to make Tripura completely plastic and pollution free which has been the need of the hour. PM Modi also wants this to happen," he said.

Environmental degradation and climate change are global phenomena where actions in one part of the world impact ecosystems and populations across the globe.

Estimates suggest that if requisite action is not taken against the changing environment, approximately 3 billion people globally could experience chronic water scarcity. The global economy could lose up to 18 per cent of GDP by 2050.

Meanwhile, Manik Saha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Balasore triple train that claimed the lives of 275 passengers.

"It's very painful for us and even the whole country. Tripura BJP Pradesh had cluster of Programs on the 9 years completion of BJP Governance in the Centre but had to cancel all scheduled programs following this disaster and heartbreaking incident. I do pray for the divinely abode of the departed souls," he said.

The incident took place around 7 pm on June 2 near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. It involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express -- and a goods train. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)