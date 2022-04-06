Ahmedabad, April 6: At least 10,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities will be screened on the occasion of World Health Day, observed on April 7, in a drive launched in Gujarat on Wednesday, an official said.

Of the 10,000 athletes, over 7,500 will be screened at Karnavati University in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and Thursday, while others will be screened at the Indoor Stadium in Surat, stated a release by Special Olympics Bharat, a national sports federation accredited by Special Olympics Inc USA.

Special Olympics Bharat works for the development of sports for the persons with intellectual disabilities. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mallika Nadda, the chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat said, "Our organisation supports people with intellectual disabilities using sports, health and youth leadership as interventions to improve their lives in a movement towards building inclusion, dignity and respect in society." World Health Day 2022 Date, Theme and Significance: What is the History of World Heath Day? Everything You Need to Know About This Day!.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted special athletes immensely, as they could not access sporting activities or schools, she said. Following medical screenings, the athletes will then assemble for the closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera here, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel would also remain present on the occasion, the release stated.

