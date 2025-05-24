New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma termed Pakistan as a "terrorist" nation and stated that the world knows the truth and we just have to "reiterate" it.

Rekha Sharma is part of an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda. The delegation will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria to showcase India's continued fight against terrorism.

"The world knows the truth, we just have to reiterate it; the lies that Pakistan is telling the world and the narrative it is setting, we have to prove them wrong and put the truth in front. Pakistan is a terrorist nation", Rekha Sharma told ANI.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that terrorist attacks in the whole world are being carried out by Pakistan or the terrorist groups that it backs. She added that Pakistan has been attacking India since its formation, especially in Kashmir, through its "terror" cells.

"Not only in India, but in many countries of the world, attacks have been carried out by Pakistan or their terrorist groups... Pakistan has been attacking India, especially in Kashmir, through its terror cells since its formation; these are terrorists sponsored by their government. We have to put all these truths in front of the world ", Rekha Sharma added.

Earlier on Friday, multiple delegations were briefed by the Foreign Secretary before going to various countries. Certain delegations have already met with representatives of various countries. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, who is leading one of the delegations, held a press conference in the United Arab Emirates, calling for international solidarity in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

DMK MP Kanimozhi-led delegation met with former Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Fradkov and discussed current global issues, with a particular emphasis on the threats posed by terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people. The operation targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

