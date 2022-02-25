Jamshedpur, Feb 25 (PTI) XLRI-School of Management here has signed an MoU with Rutgers Business School, Rutgers University, USA for international partnership in various areas including exchange of students and faculty members. The MoU signed between the two institutions recently was aimed to share research documents, collaborative and research projects and educational programming and development of a joint or double masters degree programme, an XLRI press release said here on Friday.

As a first step, the partnership embarks on launching a double masters programme in supply chain management and supply chain analytics. Students from across the world can apply for this AICTE-affiliated course. The students will study one year at XLRI Jamshedpur and second year at RBS, USA. This course will help students get a strong industry exposure in industry client projects in the USA and internships in India through SIP. Scholarships of $12,500 to $15,000 will be offered to all eligible students during the second year at RBS, USA.

“XLRI welcomes all the candidates to take advantage of this international partnership between XLRI and RBS. It is a unique programme where students can earn a PGDBM in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur and MS in Supply Chain Analytics from Rutgers Business School, USA. Students will get the advantage of learning about Global Supply Chain from renowned faculty members who are committed to delivering the curriculum effectively”, says Fr Paul Fernandes, Director, XLRI.

“The course has been designed to provide students a fundamental understanding of company's supply chain management from a global perspective and an array of analytical tools in dealing with supply chain issues. Students will acquire professional competencies in supply chain management, materials management and logistics and analytics, leading to an improvement in their job skills and self-enrichment.

"The double masters programme is a unique proposition where students will have the advantage of receiving two masters in two years' time from two reputed institutions with a shortened advantage of duration of the two programmes otherwise. The students will also have the advantage of availing the STEM OPT visa option in the US for exploring job opportunities there”, says Prof T A S Vijayaraghavan, Programme Director – Double Masters Program-XLRI-RBS.

Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur was approached by Rutgers Business School, USA for this partnership. XLRI is one of the first institutions to start this Programme in Supply Chain Analytics in collaboration with one of the best US colleges.

