New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought responses from Delhi's chief secretary and others in a matter over illegal sand mining on the Yamuna river bed.

Miners allegedly made makeshift roads across the river to carry out their illegal operations.

Also Read | Kheda Horror: Man Offers Shelter to Eloping Couple, Murders Them With Metal Rod in Gujarat; Rapes Woman and Stuffs Tobacco in Her Private Parts.

The green body was hearing a suo motu (on its own) case after taking note of a newspaper report.

The report claimed an increasing scale of illegal mining in the Yamuna floodplain between Alipur in north Delhi and Panchayara in Ghaziabad.

Also Read | Reliance Q4 Net Profit: Reliance Industries Limited Reports 2.4% Rise in March Quarter Profit on Rebound in Retail, Oil Business.

In an order dated April 22, a bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad noted the submissions of the North Delhi district magistrate (DM) about the illegally constructed passage in the river being under the jurisdiction of the northeast Delhi DM.

"We consider the presence of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) through the chief secretary, principal secretary, department of environment, GNCTD and DM, northeast, to be essential for just and proper adjudication of the questions involved in the case," the tribunal said, impleading them as parties in the matter.

Issuing notices to them, the tribunal sought their replies within a week.

The matter would come up on April 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)