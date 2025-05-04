Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Padma Shri awardee and famous Yoga guru Swami Sivananda Saraswati passed away on Sunday at the age of 128 in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief at the demise of Padma Shri Swami Sivananda Saraswati, who made an unparalleled contribution to the field of Yoga.

In a post on his official 'X' handle, CM Yogi said, "The demise of Kashi's renowned yoga guru 'Padma Shri' Swami Shivanand ji, who made an unparalleled contribution in the field of 'Yoga', is extremely sad. Humble tribute to him! Your spiritual practice and life of yoga are a great inspiration for the entire society. You dedicated your entire life to the expansion of yoga. I pray to Baba Vishwanath to grant salvation to the departed soul and give strength to his bereaved followers to bear this immense sorrow".

In 2022, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Swami Sivananda with the Padma Shri award for his contribution to the field of yoga. In January 2025, Swami Sivananda Saraswati once again garnered headlines when it emerged that he had been attending the Mahakumbh mela for the past 100 years.

Swami Sivananda Saraswati was born on August 8, 1897, in the Sylhet district of undivided India (present-day Bangladesh). Swami Sivannada lost both his mother and father at the age of six, and after their funeral rites, he was brought to the Guruji's ashram in Nabadwip (West Bengal).

He was brought up by Guru Omkaranand Goswami and was imparted with all the practical and spiritual education, including Yoga, without school education.

For the past 50 years, Swami Sivananda has served 400 to 600 leprosy-affected beggars by meeting them in their hutments. Swami Sivananda has been honoured with various awards, including the Yoga Ratna Award in Bengaluru on June 29, 2019. (ANI)

