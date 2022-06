New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Yoga is India's gift to humantiy and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday, greeting people on the International Yoga Day.

He also asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life & experience its benefits.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.

"Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits," Kovind tweeted.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has also shared pictures of the President practising Yoga along with others on Twitter.

