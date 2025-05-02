Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): To mark the 50-day countdown to the 11th International Yoga Day, Yoga Mahotsav 2025 was launched in the Nashik district of Maharashtra on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, as well as several dignitaries, yoga practitioners, and local citizens, attended the event.

During the occasion, Jadhav also unveiled the Yoga-Sangam Portal. In a post on X, Jadhav wrote, "Yoga is not just a practice; it's a path to inner peace, resilience, and harmony, for individuals and our nation. Let us carry this spirit forward and make #IDY2025 a global testament to India's gift to the world!"

Earlier, on April 7, Union Minister Jadhav, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, and BJP MP Sambit Patra inaugurated the Yoga Mahotsav at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

This event marked the beginning of a 100-day countdown to the International Yoga Day.

Speaking to ANI, Jadhav said, "On 21st June, 11th International Yoga Day will be celebrated. We have prepared a 100-day countdown program for the Yoga Day. Under this program, 10 different programs will be organised in 10 cities of 10 states..."

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, expressed her support for the initiative and said, "The central government has started an initiative which serves Odisha as a destination for International Yoga Day. I, as a tourism minister, welcome this step and extend my gratitude to the central government."

The Yoga Mahotsav is part of the government's efforts to promote Yoga and its benefits nationwide, as the world prepares for International Yoga Day in June. International Yoga Day is celebrated every June 21st to raise awareness about the importance of yoga and its physical, mental, and spiritual benefits.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

