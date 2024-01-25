New Delhi, January 25: On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, yoga teachers and instructors from different states will witness the parade at Kartavya Path as special invitees. The government of India has invited 291 Yoga Teachers and Instructors along with their family members for their remarkable contribution to providing primary health care through Yoga at the grassroots level across the nation. These Yoga instructors/teachers are engaged in the primary health care/wellness sector through AHWCs (Ayush Health and Wellness Centres) working under the flagship scheme of the National Ayush Mission of the Ministry of Ayush.

After the Republic Day event, all the special invitees will also interact with Sarbanada Sonowal, Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways at his residence. The Yoga teachers/instructors associated with AHWCs are part and parcel of the wellness drive through Yoga in the primary healthcare sector of Ayush. These instructors/teachers not only provide necessary Yoga-related training to the populace but also take care of primary healthcare needs. They all have marked their remarkable presence in their respective domains. Republic Day 2024: Election Commission’s Tableau To Showcase ‘India-Mother of Democracy’ Theme at 75th R-Day Parade on January 26 (See Pics).

"After witnessing the Republic Day Parade 2024, these special invitees will visit different historical places of importance in Delhi and will also interact with the Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways regarding their on-ground efforts and experience about Yoga," the AYUSH said in a press release.

Yoga has now been recognized throughout the world. Ministry of Ayush through the observation of the International Day of Yoga, in a whole government approach, has also taken various steps to promote Yoga across India as well as at the global level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, suggested an International Day of Yoga on 21st June. Republic Day Parade 2024: 26 Tableaux Highlighting ‘Women Empowerment’ Set To Roll Down Kartavya Path in Delhi.

International Day of Yoga is being organised to sensitize masses on Yoga. The mind-body discipline based on ancient Indian philosophy of Yoga is also included in UNESCO's list of intangible world heritage. "The Union Government has recognized Yogasana as a sports discipline also and has put it in the priority category. Yoga has been included in the school curriculum. Many Universities have included courses on Yoga. Ayush Ministry has brought out Namaste Yoga App as a one-stop health solution that enables people to access Yoga-related information, Yoga events and Yoga classes at their fingertips. Similarly, Y-Break and WHO-m Yoga have also been launched to take the benefits of Yoga across the globe," the AYUSH Ministry further said.

AHWC's (Ayush Health and Wellness Centres) across the nation have been actively working for the well-being of people's health. Yoga is an important part of these AHWCs and the teachers/instructors play a remarkable role in taking Yoga to the grassroots.

