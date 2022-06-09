Lower Subansari (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday joined the Yoga Utsav at the picturesque Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh as part of 12 days countdown to International Day of Yoga, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion Sonowal said, "Yoga uplifts the mind and body. It re-energizes our spirit yet keeps us calm and composed."

He said the Bhagavad Gita has captured the essence of Yoga beautifully which is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self.

"I am blessed to practice at the beautiful Ziro Valley this morning," he added.

The Union Minister was accompanied by the Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Taba Tedir and state Agriculture Minister Tage Teki along with other Yoga enthusiasts at the Yoga Utsav this morning.

The Ministry of Ayush had chosen "Yoga for Humanity" as the theme of the eighth International Day of Yoga (IDY) to be organised in India and across the globe on June 21.

Focusing on Yoga for Humanity, special programmes have been designed this year for specially-abled people, the transgender population, women and children. Human values that are an integral part of Yoga education in schools are also in focus.

The main event of the International Day of Yoga 2022 demonstration will be held at Mysuru, Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru on June 21 by performing Yoga at the Mysuru Palace premises being organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The International Yoga Day celebrations are being held in a big way at 75 prominent Heritage spots in the country.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga will see many firsts, one of them is an innovative programme named "Guardian Ring", which will showcase the movement of the sun, participation of people performing Yoga will take place along with the movement of the sun from different countries, beginning from the east and marching towards west.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga is being promoted through multiple programmes by the Ministry of Ayush, in association with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. (ANI)

