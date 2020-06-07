India News | Yogi Adityanath Holds Meeting with 'COVID-19 Management Team-11', Directs to Inspect Hospitals Regularly

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with the officers of 'COVID-19 management team-11' and directed them to inspect all hospitals regularly.

"All the COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 hospitals must be regularly inspected," Adityanath said in the meeting.

He added that specific schemes would be worked upon from June 15 to empower the labourers and provide them with job opportunities.

"Once the development projects of expressways, medical colleges, universities, roads, etc begin, the low-wage workers could be paid," the Chief Minister added.

While reviewing the lockdown measures, he instructed that effective police patrolling should be maintained as that would help in preventing the accidents in the border areas as well as on highways and expressways.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the utility of foot-patrolling in the markets. (ANI)

