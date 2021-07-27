Bikaner (Rajasthan), Jul 27 (PTI) An unmarried couple were found hanging from a tree here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pukhraj Nayak and Leela Nayak, both aged around 23 years. Primary investigation revealed that they were in a relationship but their family members were not ready for their marriage, police said.

They were missing from their houses since Monday and were found hanging from a tree near Sarunda village in Panchu police station area.

