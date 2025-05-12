Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): A young woman died while four others sustained injuries after a private bus hit multiple bikers waiting at a red signal at a square in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Monday, an official said.

The accident occurred at Banganga square under the jurisdiction of TT Nagar Police Station in the city. The two-wheelers were stopped due to a red signal and in the meantime, the bus arriving from the behind rammed into the bikes.

The bus dragged the bikers to some distance in which a woman died while four others got injured. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, sent the injured to the district hospital and body to Hamidia Hospital for post mortem.

According to the police, as soon as the accident happened, the bus driver escaped, leaving the bus at the site.

TT Nagar police station in charge, Sudheer Arjariya told ANI, "A yellow bus was heading towards Pital Mandir from the Roshanpura side. Probably the driver lost his control over the bus and hit the several vehicles from behind stopped due to the red signal at Banganga Square. First, the bus hit a white car and then crushed two-three two-wheelers. The two-wheelers were dragged to some distance in which a young woman was critically injured, died while others injured have been admitted to the hospital. There are around four to five persons sustained injuries and one woman died in the accident so far."

Further investigation into the matter is underway to ascertain the actual cause of the accident, he added. (ANI)

