New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sumit Antil, who broke the world record in his category to win gold in javelin throw at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, and said his historic performance will inspire youngsters.

Antil clinched India's second gold at the ongoing Paralympics, shattering the men's F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut performance here on Monday.

Also Read | Nashik Records 82 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The 23-year-old from Sonepat in Haryana, who lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015, sent the spear to 68.55m in his fifth attempt, which was the best of the day by quite a distance and a new world record.

"PM Modi told Sumit that he has made the nation proud and also appreciated his spirit of resilience. He added that youngsters would be inspired by Sumit. He also said that Sumit has made his entire family proud," officials said.

Also Read | Bhupinder Singh Hooda to Submit Memorandum Against Land Acquisition Bill to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on August 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)