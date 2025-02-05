New Delhi, February 5: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the voters of Delhi to recognise the importance of their vote in shaping the future of the city. In a message posted on X, Kejriwal said, "Your vote is not just a button, it is the foundation of your children's bright future. It is an opportunity to provide good schools, excellent hospitals, and a respectable life to every family." Kejriwal's message came as voting commenced for the Delhi assembly polls. With an electorate of approximately 1.56 crore, this election is being closely watched as it holds the potential to define the future direction of Delhi's governance.

In his appeal, Kejriwal also highlighted the moral and political significance of the election. He urged Delhiites to choose "truth, development, and honesty" over "the politics of lies, hatred, and fear." The former chief minister called on voters to not only vote for themselves but to also inspire their friends, families, and neighbours to do the same. "Hooliganism will lose, Delhi will win," Kejriwal added. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: EAM S Jaishankar, Rahul Gandhi, Sandeep Dikshit and Virendra Sachdeva Exercise Their Franchise As Voting for the 70 Constituencies Underway (See Pics and Videos).

Joining the call for voter participation, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said the election is a battle between good and evil. "This is a battle between work and hooliganism," she said, encouraging citizens to vote for progress and "goodness." Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also issued an appeal to voters, urging them to support his party's vision of a "clean, well-governed, and prosperous" Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sachdeva called on citizens to vote for the BJP's lotus symbol, emphasising the need to strengthen the "double-engine government" to ensure Delhi's future development. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit, who is contesting against Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, asked Delhiites to vote in large numbers to protect their rights. As polling continues throughout the day till 6 pm, the election is shaping up to be a tense one with all three major parties -- AAP, BJP and Congress -- making their case for leadership in the national capital. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Casts Vote at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya (Watch Video).

प्यारे दिल्लीवासियों, आज वोट का दिन है। आपका वोट सिर्फ़ एक बटन नहीं, ये आपके बच्चों के उज्जवल भविष्य की नींव है। अच्छे स्कूल, बेहतरीन अस्पताल और हर परिवार को सम्मानजनक जीवन देने का अवसर है। आज हमें झूठ, नफ़रत और डर की राजनीति को हराकर सच्चाई, विकास और ईमानदारी को जिताना है। खुद… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 5, 2025

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates. The results will be announced on February 8.

