Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) Reaffirming their commitment to the Margdarshan resolution, which demands the creation of a separate Union territory for the permanent rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus in the valley, Youth 4 Panun Kashmir (Y4PK) on Tuesday said it is a roadmap to ensure the preservation of their heritage and a secure future for the community.

They emphasised that the Jammu-based Jagti migrant camp, the largest habitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, will be the centre of all major community programmes in 2025, symbolising the resilience and unity of the community.

"The Jagti Declaration marks a renewed commitment to the Margdarshan Resolution of 1991. It outlines a roadmap to ensure the preservation of our heritage and a secure future for our community," Rahul Kaul, apex body member of Y4PK, told reporters here.

Y4PK unveiled the Jagti Declaration – 2025, a landmark initiative to reignite the struggle for justice, cultural preservation and the reclamation of the homeland for Kashmiri Pandits. They observed Exodus Day of the community on January 19 at Jagti township.

"The declaration outlines key priorities for the year, emphasising youth leadership and grassroots action," he added.

"Thirty-five years after exodus, nothing has been done by respective governments. We want implementation of the Margdarshan resolution", Kaul said.

He said they would take the battle to a conclusive end about a homeland for the community in the Kashmir valley.

Explaining the declaration's details at Jagti township, he highlighted that the camp would serve as the hub for all major community programmes in 2025, symbolising the resilience and unity of Kashmiri Pandits.

"The 3rd International Kashmiri Hindu Youth Conference is scheduled to take place in Jagti. This global event will bring together young Kashmiri Hindus to strategise and strengthen the Panun Kashmir movement," he said.

Announcing the Ajay Khosa Memorial Scholarship, he mentioned full education funding for meritorious students up to Class 12 and sponsorship for 30 students at the Jonraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies to document and amplify the genocide narrative.

Regarding the reaffirmation of the Margdarshan Resolution of 1991, Kaul stated that the community has reiterated Panun Kashmir (our own Kashmir) as the only just and viable solution for their rehabilitation.

Addressing security concerns in Jagti, he announced that Y4PK plans to install 100 solar-powered street lights to enhance safety and ensure a secure environment.

Responding to inquiries about the involvement of the new generation in community affairs, Y4PK president Vithal Chowdhary stressed that this declaration is more than a document. It is a pledge to remain steadfast in their mission, he said.

"The youth will be the driving force behind our initiatives," he affirmed.

Y4PK general secretary Digamber Raina expressed gratitude to community members for their "overwhelming" response to the Jagti event, stating "the massive participation in Nishkasan ka Dard reaffirmed our collective resolve to continue the struggle for justice and identity". The Jagti Declaration strengthens their roadmap for achieving these goals, he added.

Ashwani Bhat, senior activist at Panun Kashmir and resident of Jagti, said, "Jagti has always been a symbol of the Kashmiri Pandit spirit. The declaration's focus on this community ensures our voice remains strong and united."

