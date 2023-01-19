Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): The Khandwa Police have taken cognizance of an incident that occurred on January 3 whose video has gone viral on social media. A group of people was seen beating a youth accused of molesting a girl in the viral video.

The police registered a case against the group of youth on the day of the incident and now on the basis of the viral video their identification has been established and action will be taken against them, a police official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Woman Inmate Hospitalised After Being Hit by 'Bullet-Like' Object at Ambala Central Jail.

The youth who was thrashed has been identified as Shahbaz and a case of molestation was registered against him.

Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said, "We had registered an FIR against unknown persons under relevant sections, including assault on the same day when the incident occurred. But the youth who was assaulted did not recognize the group of people who thrashed him. Later when the video of the incident came to light, the group of youths were identified and now action would be taken against them."

Also Read | Ukraine Helicopter Crash: ‘Shocked to Learn About Tragic Chopper Mishap in Kyiv,’ Says Indian Mission.

"A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC was also registered against the youth who was assaulted and action is being taken against him as well," SP Singh added.

Besides, SP Singh appealed to people not to break the law. If anyone had any complaint or anyone committed crime then do inform the police about the matter. The police would take action into the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)