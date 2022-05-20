Saharanpur (UP), May 20 (PTI) A youth has been arrested for mocking the 'Shivling' on a messaging platform and hurting religious sentiments, police said on Friday.

Accused Nasir Farhat is a resident of Ambehta in Nakud police station area, they said.

Pramod Kumar, a resident of Chappur here had filed a complaint on Wednesday against Farhat for hurting religious sentiments of the Hindus on WhatsApp, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.

He was arrested a day later and his mobile phone was confiscated, the SP said.

