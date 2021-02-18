Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) A 34-year-old youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar was allegedly shot dead in Punjab's Faridkot on Thursday evening, said police.

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men fired around 12 shots at Bhullar near Jublee Chowk in Faridkot district, a police official said over the phone.

He later died at a hospital, the official said.

Bhullar was the president of the Faridkot district Youth Congress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)