Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday emphasised the importance of avoiding two major addictions that plague today's youth: drug addiction and excessive smartphone use.

He urged young people to avoid these habits, emphasising that doing so would not only protect their future but also contribute to the nation's growth.

CM Yogi Adityanath presided over the event, marking the conclusion of the 93rd Founder's Week celebrations of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today, youth face two challenges: one is drug addiction, and the other is addiction to mobile phones or smartphones. They must avoid both these addictions. The more young people can avoid them, the better they can protect themselves and the country's future. Only by avoiding addiction will youth be able to fulfil their responsibilities towards their family, society, and the nation. "

Welcoming the Chief Guest, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh, the Chief Minister advised the youth to stay away from mobile phone addiction.

The Chief Minister said that the youth must be vigilant as drug mafias were making insidious attempts to ensnare the younger generation. He said that the academic institutions will also have to be equally alert.

CM Yogi said, "Young people will have to prepare themselves to fight a new battle against this because the adversary wants to infiltrate in some form or another. We should not give them that opportunity."

The Chief Minister said that young people are spending excessive time on smartphones, and this needs to be reduced. He explained to the youth that although it will be challenging to do this all at once, they should reduce it gradually.

CM Yogi said, "Use your mobile phone for only half an hour or an hour when necessary. Set a time limit; only use it when you need to make an important call. Excessive smartphone use can affect your eyesight. It will completely weaken intelligence, wisdom, and physical capacity. Therefore, you should try to avoid smartphones as much as possible."

Yogi Adityanath said, "Whatever programs the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad is currently running, they are not only a humble tribute in the form of gratitude towards its founders but also a means to fulfil our responsibilities towards our society and nation, which reminds us of our duties. Every citizen speaks about their rights but remains alienated from their responsibility towards society and the nation. The ceremony unites Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, Gorakhpur and Eastern UP's various institutes and tells about the importance of teamwork."

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the world has entered a new era of Artificial Intelligence, Internet, drones, and robotics.

"None of us can separate ourselves from it. Nor should we. We also need to overcome the mindset that technology will reduce employment opportunities. This is not true; rather, new employment opportunities will be created as technology advances. We have to prepare ourselves physically and mentally to adapt to it," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi said that only those who do not lose heart and maintain patience are victorious.

He said, "Defeat in life only occurs when our attitude is negative. Instead of blaming others, if we start working together to light a lamp, if every person works together and moves forward, then there will be no darkness anywhere."

CM Yogi explained the importance of healthy competition and teamwork and urged people to connect with healthy competition and teamwork.

He said that it must also be remembered that the path of shortcuts can never lead to success in life. He said that every individual and institution must always be prepared for the fact that while technology is making life easier, it is also presenting us with equally many challenges and difficulties. "Young people and academic institutions will have to prepare themselves for this," he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath and the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh, awarded the best institutions, best teachers, best employees, best support staff, and outstanding postgraduate, undergraduate, and high school/intermediate students, as well as winners of various competitions from the institutions of the Maharana Pratap Education Council. (ANI)

