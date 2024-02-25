Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) In a case of suspected 'honour' killing, a 26-year old man was hacked to death here by his brother-in-law and four other accomplices, police said on Sunday.

All the five accused persons have been arrested, they said.

The victim, G Praveen, was surrounded by his wife's elder brother Dinesh and his friends near a bar at suburban Pallikaranai on Saturday night. The five-member gang inflicted serious injuries on Praveen using machetes and later fled the spot.

Police personnel rushed Praveen to the Chromepet Government Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary probe by the police revealed that Praveen was an accused in a murder case in 2022 and that he married a woman in November 2023 against the wishes of her family members. Praveen and his wife belong to different communities.

A special police team arrested all the five men at Mambakkam on the outskirts of the city today morning. Further investigation is on, police said.

