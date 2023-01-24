Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 24 (ANI): Student outfits Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Student Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday said that it will screen the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala.

Taking to its Facebook handle, the youth wing of the CPI (M) on Tuesday said that the documentary 'India: The Modi Question' will be screened at venues across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. A show would be held at Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram, it said.

The SFI has said that it will screen the documentary at various campuses across the state.

Also, Youth Congress President Shafi Parambil in a Facebook post said, "Will screen the documentary 'India: The Modi Question' in Kerala."

On January 23 night, a group of students at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) organised the screening of the BBC documentary inside the campus. The screening was organised by the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) and the Muslim Student Federation known as the Fraternity group and over 50 students from these groups attended the screening.

ABVP student leader Mahesh said, "We have escalated the matter to the University authorities and have demanded action on the organisers. The group is organising screening without permission inside the campus premises."

Hyderabad Police said, "We have received the information that some students organised screening inside the campus but haven't received any written complaint. If we receive a complaint investigation will be taken up."

On Monday administration of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi warned against screening the BBC documentary on the campus after a group of students released a pamphlet inviting students to a screening of the film at the students union's office at 9 pm on Tuesday.

According to an advisory issued by the JNU administration, the group of students in the name of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union, have not sought permission for the screening of the documentary, from the administration and said that such "unauthorized activity" may "disturb peace and harmony" of the University campus.

The Centre last week denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Modi describing it as a "propaganda piece" designed to push a discredited narrative. The Centre also ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the BBC documentary.

"We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and lack of objectivity and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly media briefing.

The MEA spokesperson added that the documentary is a reflection of individuals that are peddling this narrative again.

Meanwhile, in a strong response to the BBC documentary, more than 300 eminent Indians, including retired judges, bureaucrats, and armed forces veterans signed a statement slamming the British national broadcaster for showing "unrelenting prejudice" towards India and its leader. (ANI)

