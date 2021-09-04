Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 4 (ANI): A youth was shot dead by an unidentified person near a temple in Gurugram on Friday, police said.

As per the information given by Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajeev Yadav, a firing was heard at around 10 am in the morning and when the policemen on duty went outside, they found a young man shot dead.

Also Read | Karnataka Man Files Police Complaint Against Wife Over Suspect of Terror Links.

"He was shot in the head. The attackers and the deceased have not been identified yet. We will file an FIR based on the witness' statement as soon as someone lodges a complaint," said Yadav.

"The investigation is in the initial stage right now and we do not know the reason for the attack. We are checking CCTV footage of the temple and will share more details as the investigation proceeds further," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: 43.8% Feel Their Life and Country Are Both in 'Poor Condition', Says ABP-CVOTER-IANS Survey Conducted in Five Poll-Bound States.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)