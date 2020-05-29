India News | Youth Shot Dead Last Night, 2 Assailants Held, Four on the Run: Police

Ghaziabad, May 29 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting dead a 26-year-old youth last night outside his house in Pran Garhi area of the city after picking a fight with him over some trivial issues, said police.

The police also seized two country-made pistols of 315 bore and two live cartridges from the two accused, an official said, adding they are also looking for four others involved in the killing on Thursday night.

Victim Kapil was walking outside his house when six armed youths picked up an argument with him over some trivial issue, said Ghaziabad's Senior superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, adding the assailants opened fired on the youth.

The man was immediately rushed to the MMG Hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged by victim's brother, naming the six assailants, the SSP said, adding accused Baba alias Pushpendra and Harish alias Dhunna were arrested on Friday afternoon. PTI CORR

