New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth was stabbed on his hand and back at a park in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Saturday, police said.

The victim, Sandeep, in his statement alleged that when he went to play cricket at a park. Accused Bissu and his friend, who were also present there in an inebriated condition, asked Sandeep to stand there, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Rain Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Multiple States As Cyclone Biparjoy Continue To Move Towards Northeast India.

The two friends started beating the victim and then Bissu attacked Sandeep with a knife, the officer said, adding that Sandeep sustained three stab injuries on his left arm and one on the left side of his back.

Bissu has been apprehended and efforts are on to nab the other accused. Sandeep is conscious and has been referred to a higher centre for further treatment, police said.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Ghaziabad: Seven-Year-Old Attacked by Pitbull in Society, Owner Arrested.

A case has been registered against the two accused at Kalyanpuri police station, they said.

Sandeep, a resident of Khichdipur, works at a car showroom, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)