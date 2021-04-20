Srinagar, Apr 20 (PTI) Pakistan Army on Tuesday handed over to the Indian authorities an 18-year-old youth who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last year.

Mohammad Sayeed Mohiuddin was handed over to the Indian authorities at Titwal crossing point in Tangdhar sector along the LoC, a defence spokesman said here.

"Inadvertent crossings across the Line of Control by locals on either sides of it have been an occurrence due to rugged terrain. In one such crossing...Mohammad Sayeed Mohinuddin belonging to Gurez in forward areas of Bandipora crossed into forward areas of Pakistan's illegally occupied Kashmir in September last year," the spokesman said.

He said the proactive coordination by the Indian authorities has enabled repatriation of the youth.

The spokesman said interactions with the locals of Titwal revealed that there has been a marked decrease in the inadvertent crossings over a period of time due to strict vigil along the Line of Control.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)