Kathua/Jammu, Aug 26 (PTI) Some activists of the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) on Friday staged a demonstration and blocked the Jammu-Pathankot national highway to press their demand for declaring a holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, on September 23.

YRS leaders said they had been making the demand for the last 10 years but the administration was yet to fulfil it.

Also Read | 54 IAS Officers Transferred in Haryana, Major Administrative Reshuffle in State.

They withdrew the road blockade after about half-an-hour.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had formed a four-member committee in January this year to look into their long-standing demand.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Plans Murder After Watching Crime-Based Web Series and Movies, Kills Ex-Girlfriend's Husband; Arrested.

"We do not know the fate of the committee formed by the government on our demand for a public holiday as a tribute to our great Maharaja who was the one who made J&K the crown of India by signing the instrument of accession," the organisation's leader said

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)