Amaravati, May 20 (PTI) A youth, who was the driver of a ruling YSR Congress MLC, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh but his family members have alleged it was a case of murder and pointed the finger of suspicion at the legislator.

MLC Ananta Satya Uday Bhaskar took the driver's body in his car and handed it over to the victim's family and claimed it was a case of accidental death.

The deceased, V Subrahmanyam, had worked as the MLC's driver for the past five years.

On Thursday night, Bhaskar came to Subrahmanyam's residence and took him out. Later, around 2 am, the MLC returned to Subrahmanyam's house with his body and handed it over to the family.

The legislator claimed the driver died in a road accident but when the family members protested, he fled the scene leaving the car behind.

Sarpavaram Circle Inspector Murali Krishna said over phone that they have registered a case under Section 174 CrPC (death under suspicious circumstances) based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother and were currently conducting an inquest.

"Post-mortem on the body has also not been done yet. We are recording the statements of the victim's kin to establish the facts," the police inspector said.

Based on the statements, the applicable sections of law could be applied to the case.

The policeman said there was no trace of any road accident at the spot (Nagamalli Thota Junction) as the MLC has claimed.

Police so far have not questioned the MLC even as the opposition Telugu Desam Party organised a protest demanding that he be arrested forthwith on the charge of murder.

Former state home minister N China Rajappa visited the victim's family to establish the facts. He alleged that the driver was murdered and the MLC was trying to cover it up as an accident.

TDP MLA Nara Lokesh, in a statement, demanded that the ruling party MLC be arrested immediately on murder charge. He also demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation.

