Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): The YSRCP on Wednesday accused and held Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the incident at Visakhapatnam's Simhachalam temple, where a cement wall collapsed, leading to the death and injuries of several devotees.

Speaking to the media, YSRCP leader Lakshmi Parvathi alleged that Chandrababu has a history of undermining dharmic institutions and accused him of inviting divine wrath through his actions.

"This is not the first time such a tragedy has occurred. Whenever Chandrababu assumes office, grave incidents at places of worship seem to follow," she said.

Referring to past controversies, Lakshmi Parvathi recalled that over 40 temples were demolished during Naidu's 2014-2019 tenure, and alleged that he once claimed to be a non-believer, contradicting his current political alignment with the BJP.

"Despite his anti-religious stance, the BJP continues to support him," she added.

Highlighting past incidents, including the Tirupati laddu controversy, the Godavari Pushkaralu stampede, and mass deaths of cows, Parvathi said these were signs of divine displeasure, especially towards the coalition of Chandrababu and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

"These untoward incidents happen only when the unworthy come to power. Nature and divinity express their anger in such forms," she remarked.

She demanded that the state government pay Rs 1 crore as compensation to the families of the deceased and pressed for the immediate release of the inquiry report into the Tirupati stampede.

Earlier today, a 20-foot-long makeshift structure collapsed at the temple premises during the Chandanotsavam festival, claiming eight people's lives and injuring four others.

Search and rescue operations are underway by the teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force, an official said. According to an SDRF jawan, the incident occurred around 2.30 am.

Consequently, CM Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh will be paid as assistance to those who are injured.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and sorrow over the tragic deaths of devotees who lost their lives. Calling it a heartbreaking incident, he said it was extremely painful that devotees who had come to witness the divine form of the Lord had to lose their lives in such a tragic manner.

YS Jagan urged the government to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident. He also appealed to the authorities to extend all necessary support and assistance to the families of the deceased.

YSRCP Leader Gowtham Reddy also criticised the government and said that the Chandra Babu Naidu-led government failed to make proper arrangements for devotees at Simhachalam, resulting in the deaths of seven to eight people in the incident.

He mentioned that a wall under construction, located beside the queue lines, collapsed, and the officials and government failed to manage the situation appropriately.

He further reminded that Chandra Babu Naidu was responsible for the death of thirty people during the Godavari Pushkar. Reddy further accused the government of destroying temples and warned against playing with the Gods, urging caution. (ANI)

