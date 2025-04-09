Sri Sathya (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): During his recent visit to Ramagiri in Sri Sathya district, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy experienced several security lapses, a press release from YSRCP said.

Despite being a Z+ category protectee, there was no adequate police presence at the helipad. Due to an uncontrolled crowd surge, the helicopter's windshield was damaged.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 9, 2025: Adani Wilmar, NTPC and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

The situation was so risky that the pilots refused to fly back with the VIP, citing security concerns. The helicopter left immediately after Jagan's arrival, and he had to return to Bengaluru by road after completing his program.

The YSRCP has strongly condemned the negligence of the current Andhra Pradesh government and its police officials.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Take Effect Undeterred by Negotiations Between US and Affected Countries, India Among Nations Hit the Hardest.

This is not the first time such a lapse has occurred. On February 19, 2025, during YS Jagan's visit to Guntur's Mirchi Yard to support farmers, the state government failed to deploy even a single police official, despite advance intimation.

The party believes this pattern of ignoring security protocols is a deliberate attempt to create fear among YSRCP workers and expose Jagan Mohan Reddy to risk. It reflects a larger political conspiracy to weaken the former Chief Minister's public engagements.

In this regard, YSRCP had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7 and July 18, 2024, and to Home Minister Amit Shah on March 6.

These letters highlighted the current state government's repeated attempts to reduce YS Jagan's security, citing specific incidents and urging immediate intervention. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)