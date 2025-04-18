Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has raised concerns over the alleged deaths of cows at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Goshala and accused the state government of evading accountability.

Speaking to the ANI, YSRCP leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Vanka Ravindra criticised the government's response to the issue. He stated that, rather than initiating a thorough investigation, authorities are challenging opposition leaders who have raised the issue.

Ravindra added that the issue was first brought to public attention by former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. "Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy brought to light the issue of hundreds of cow deaths in the Goshala. Instead of investigating how these deaths occurred, the government is challenging YSRCP leaders, which is unfair," he said.

He further demanded that the government release comprehensive data regarding the Goshala's operations over the past year. He added, "The government should present the statistical data from the past year to the devotees, including how many cows were brought to the Goshala, how many were tagged, whether the tags were properly recorded, how many cows died, and where the carcasses were disposed of. All this information must be provided to the devotees. A transparent record should be made available."

The YSRCP called for immediate action to ensure accountability. "As the YSRCP, we demand transparency in this matter; issuing challenges is not appropriate.", Ravindra concluded.

Meanwhile, amid heightened tensions over the alleged death of cows in the state, former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy staged a protest on Thursday by lying down on the road after police denied him permission to visit the TTD Goshala.

Leaders from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YRS) Congress Party have intensified their protest, standing firm on allegations against the TTD and the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), claiming that around 100 cows have died due to poor maintenance at the TTD Gaushala in Tirumala.

Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was the first to raise these concerns, accusing the administration of negligence. In response, the TDP denied the allegations and accused the YSRCP of spreading false propaganda to incite religious tensions. (ANI)

