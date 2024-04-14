Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Following the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP has complained against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan with the Election Commission (EC), asking the poll body to initiate action against the two opposition leaders for making provocative statements.

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, "We've complained to the EC that there is a conspiracy behind the attack on CM Jagan. We urge the poll body to take necessary action against Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan and restrain them from making provocative statements and ensure that this kind of incident does not recur."

Meanwhile, State Industries Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR) candidate for Gajuwaka constituency, Gudivada Amarnath, led a protest condemning the recent attack on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy stating that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders are attacking Jaganmohan Reddy because of his increasing popularity in the state.

On Saturday evening, CM Jagan was left with a deep cut above his left eyebrow, narrowly missing his eyes, after an unidentified person hurled a stone at the chief minister during the 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra in Vijayawada, said sources.

The party sources further informed that the CM was immediately administered first aid on the bus and CM Jagan continued his bus journey after receiving first aid, they added.

Condemning the attack on Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday, key leaders and activists of Minister Amarnath's party staged a protest at Gajuwaka. They tied black clothes to their heads protested on the road and shouted slogans against Chandrababu.

Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the attack on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) for an "impartial and unbiased" inquiry into the incident.

Taking to X, the former Chief Minister said, "I strongly condemn the attack on @ysjagan. I request the @ECISVEEP to initiate an impartial and unbiased inquiry into the incident and punish the responsible officials." (ANI)

