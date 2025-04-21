Amaravati, Apr 21 (PTI) YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee chairman B S Ghouse Lajam on Monday alleged that the NDA government in the state has appointed TDP workers to the Haj Committee, calling the move "a grave insult" to the Muslim community.

He further asserted that the government has violated Central Haj Committee rules, which mandate the inclusion of three religious scholars (Ulema) in the committee.

"Appointing party workers in place of such scholars (Ulema) undermines the committee's purpose and disrespects the Muslim community," said Lajam, addressing a press conference.

According to Lajam, the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government issued a Government Order (GO) on April 16, 2025, nominating 13 members, including three TDP workers—Pathan Khadar Khan, Sayyad Shahi Sultan, and Sheikh Hassan Basha—as religious scholars.

He alleged that Basha, one of the appointees, previously worked as a receptionist in the TDP office, questioning his qualifications to guide Haj pilgrims.

He emphasised that only qualified scholars like Muftis and Maulvis are essential to educate pilgrims on the religious rituals performed in Mecca.

He demanded the immediate cancellation of GO No. 38 and the removal of the three TDP workers from the Haj Committee.

Lajam further accused CM Naidu of "misleading Muslims" by supporting the Waqf Act in public while "secretly undermining Muslim institutions through partisan appointments of unqualified members."

