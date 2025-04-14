Amaravati, Apr 14 (PTI) YSRCP on Monday said that they have moved Supreme Court challenging the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging that it violates key constitutional provisions and fails to protect the interests of the Muslim community.

The act contravenes Articles 13, 14, 25, and 26 of the Indian Constitution that guarantee fundamental rights, equality before law, freedom of religion, and the autonomy of religious denominations to manage their affairs, a press release from the party said.

“Including non-Muslim members under Sections 9 and 14 of the act interferes with the internal functioning of Waqf Boards and undermines their religious character,” the release added.

The party said that the religious institutions must remain administratively independent and warned that external interference could damage communal harmony and constitutional safeguards.

The Parliament passed the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 on April 4 and President Draupadi Murmu signed it into law on the very next day. Several organisations and opposition MPs moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Act.

