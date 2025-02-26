Tadepalli(Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy criticised the coalition government for its authoritarian stance in "denying" YSRCP principal opposition status in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, a release said.

Reddy accused the government of suppressing the opposition's voice, undermining democracy, and showing blatant disregard for democratic norms.

He emphasized that principal opposition status is a responsibility, not a privilege, which ensures time to address public issues in the Assembly.

With three out of four Assembly parties in the ruling coalition, Reddy argued that YSRCP, as the sole remaining party, deserves the principal opposition status.

Condemning the coalition's "venomous propaganda" for misrepresenting this role, he cited the Parliament Act of 1977, which mandates recognizing the principal opposition regardless of seat count. With three of four Assembly parties in the ruling coalition, he argued that YSRCP, as the sole remaining party, deserves the status, the release said.

Appi Reddy accused the government of "lying" in the Assembly and "blocking" discussion on public grievances, fearing YSRCP's scrutiny amid "rising discontent" over unfulfilled promises, Group-2 unemployment issues, chilli farmers' struggles, and electricity charge hikes.

Reddy linked the denial of status to the coalition's inability to answer questions and hide governance failures. He highlighted YSRCP's effective opposition role in the Legislative Council, raising issues like vice-chancellors' forced resignations and falsehoods in the Governor's address.

Reddy emphasized the opposition's vital democratic role, warning that unilateral governance without accountability is dictatorial. He challenged the coalition's numerical excuse, suggesting that Janasena exit the coalition if numbers were the criterion.

He concluded that YSRCP's "fight is to uphold democracy" and "ensure people's voices are heard". (ANI)

