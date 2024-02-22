New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) A symphony of 100 culinary masterpieces, orchestrated by 'khansamas' from the bylanes of Old Delhi, at 'Zaiqa-E-Dilli' has unravelled the intricate flavours and fragrances of good old Mughlai cuisine.

The ongoing festival is currently underway at Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar with 'Dil Dehli Degh Dastarkhwan' as its motif.

So be it a stall serving the much-relished deep-fried breads from Chandni Chowk's iconic ‘paranthe wali gali', different counters of melt-in-mouth kebabs or traditional welcome beverages like 'Mohabbat Ka Sherbat' and 'Bunta', each delicacy promises to transport food enthusiasts to the bustling lanes of Old Delhi.

"From whimsical dining encounters to inventive twists on timeless classics, our Old Delhi food festival promises a culinary adventure like no other, inviting guests to savour the essence of our heritage while indulging in the flavours of the present," said Pankaj Gupta, general manager at Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar.

The cyclic menu, a mix of the best street delicacies and main course specials, also includes gastronomical delights like 'Mutton Nalli Nihari', 'Chicken Changezi', 'Jahangiri Quorma', ‘Akbari Fish', and 'Dal Qureshi' paired with 'Roomali rotis', 'Halwa Paratha', ‘Sheermal' and 'Baqarkhani'.

"Old Delhi's culinary journey is a tapestry woven through dynasties, communities, and generations. It's a living testament to the rich heritage of those who have called this bustling enclave home, each bite a delicious chapter in a culinary saga that spans generations," Roushan, executive chef at the Crowne Plaza, said.

Lastly, the expansive dessert section -- including a host of Dilli 6 decadent treats such as 'Daulat Ki Chaat', 'Zaffrani Rasmalai', 'Shahi Tukda' -- makes sure that the visitors finish the meal on a sweet note.

The food extravaganza will come to a close on February 29.

