Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 2 (ANI): Zakia Jafri, widow of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who was killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots, passed away in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

She was a co-complainant in the Gulberg Society case, represented by Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

She had sought a probe into the 2002 Gujarat riots, challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (then Gujarat Chief Minister) and several others, alleging a "larger conspiracy" behind the violence.

Her husband, Ehsan Jafri, was among 69 people killed during the violence at the Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002.

Condoling her demise, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said she saw her "hope for justice" die before her eyes.

"Zakia Jafri died today. She saw the hope for justice die before her eyes. Future generations will hear the history of the 'new India' in Zakia Jafri's tears, sobs, fight for justice, and then her defeat," Khera wrote in a post on X.

In 2022, the Supreme Court had dismissed Jafri's plea, upholding the "clean chit" given to the Prime Minister and others in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Teesta Setalvad, a human rights activist and another complainant in the Gulberg Society case, also condoled Jafri's passing.

"Zakia Appa a compassionate leader of the human rights community passed away just 30 minutes ago! Her visionary presence will be missed by the nation family friends & world! Tanveernhai, Nishrin, Duraiyaappa, grandkids we are with you! Rest in Power and Peace Zakia appa!" Setalvad wrote in a post.

Setalvad has been accused of fabricating evidence in the 2002 riots.

Kapil Sibal had also criticized the 2022 judgment while speaking at a People's Tribunal organized by various civil rights groups, saying there was "no hope left in the Supreme Court."

"If you think you will get relief from the Supreme Court, you are hugely mistaken. And I am saying this after completing 50 years of practising in the Supreme Court," Sibal had said.

In 2022, the Congress party had also called the Supreme Court verdict "deeply disappointing," stating that despite the ruling, "some fundamental questions remain unanswered." (ANI)

