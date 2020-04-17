India Participates in Virtual Conference of Alliance of Multilateralism

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): India participated in a virtual conference of Alliance of Multilateralism convened by the Foreign Minister of Germany and France on Thursday that brought together 25 countries to discuss improvements in global health governance to fight COVID-19.Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the External Affairs Ministry participated in the virtual conference."United against COVID19. Participated in a virtual conference of Alliance for Multilateralism convened by Foreign Ministers of Germany and France and bringing together 25 countries to discuss improvements in global health governance and multilateral institutions to fight the pandemic," he said in a tweet.The Alliance for Multilateralism is an informal network of countries united in their conviction that a rules-based multilateral order is the only reliable guarantee for international stability and peace and that common challenges can only be solved through cooperation.The Alliance aims to renew the global commitment to stabilize the rules-based international order, uphold its principles and adapt it, where necessary. (ANI)

