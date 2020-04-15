India Provides Half-a-million Hydroxychloroquine Tablets to Mauritius

World. (File Image)

Port Louis [Mauritius], April 15 (ANI): India provided half a million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the Government of Mauritius, as per their request, said the Indian High Commission here on Wednesday."As a mark of our longstanding special friendship, the Government of India today provided hydroxychloroquine -- half a million tablets -- to the Government of Mauritius, as per their request," a release from the High Commission reads.Vice Prime Minister of Mauritius Leela Devi Luchoomun Dookun received the consignment that arrived this evening in Mauritius through a special Air India cargo flight from Delhi."The shipment was made possible as a special gesture although a restriction on its export from India continues to be in force in view of the unprecedented prevailing difficult situation because of Covid19 global pandemic," the High Commission adds."Mauritius is one of the first countries to receive supplies of this medicine after a special exemption was granted for a few countries. This demonstrates the unique ties between our two countries."The consignment is part of the 13 tons of essential lifesaving medicines that have been sent for Mauritius. This is the first such consignment of essential medicines and a second consignment will follow in coming weeks.India, the High Commission said, will continue to work closely with Mauritius in these difficult times. (ANI)

