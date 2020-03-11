India Suspends All Visas Till April 15 Amid Coronavirus Concerns

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): The Central government on Wednesday announced the suspension of all visas to India till April 15, as part of the measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.The suspension, which will come into effect on March 13 at the port of departure, excludes diplomatic, official, United Nations or international organisations, employment, and project visas, as per an official release.The discussion in this regard was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan with several Union Ministers at Nirmal Bhawan in the national capital on Wednesday."All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International organisations, employment and project visas stand suspended till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure," said the release.In addition, the visa-free travel facility granted to the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, is kept in abeyance till April 15, effective from March 13.Any foreign national, who intends to travel to India for compelling reasons may contact the nearest Indian Mission, the statement reads.In addition, all incoming travellers including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited the coronavirus-affected countries of China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain, and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.International traffic through land borders will be restricted to designated check posts with robust screening facilities, as per the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)