New Delhi, Sep 30: India will stage a MotoGP race at the Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh from 2023, organisers confirmed in a statement on Friday. Commercial rights holders Dorna Sports said earlier this month that they were in talks with the state government of Uttar Pradesh and India's sports ministry. "We're very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar. We have a lot of fans in India and we're excited to be able to bring the sport to them," Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement.India To Host Moto GP for the Very First Time in 2023, Organisers Release Official Statement

Racing at Buddh International Circuit, located in Uttar Pradesh to the south of New Delhi, will bring the sport into the heart of this key market and make the sport more accessible than ever to our fanbase across the region. As MotoGP continues to expand, the Indian Grand Prix marks an important milestone in the sport's mission to open the doors of motorcycle racing to all - writing a new chapter in the story of the world's first motorsport Championship and welcoming new audiences and fans from every corner of the world.

India is a true economic and cultural powerhouse, with a population of over 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles on its roads. Two-wheeled transportation counts for nearly 75 per cent of the total number of vehicles used daily, making India one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the world and a key focus for the manufacturers in the MotoGP paddock. Anurag Thakur, Union Sports Minister, Government of India: "It's a historical day for sporting industry and tribute to 75th year of India's celebration."

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh: "It's a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event. Our government will provide full support to MotoGP Bharat." "India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can't wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person," Ezpeleta added.

