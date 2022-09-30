India would host the Moto GP for the very first time in 2023, organisers reportedly said on Friday. Carmelo Ezpeleta, the CEO of Moto GP organisers Dorna, said in a statement, "We’re very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar. We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them."

India to Host MotoGP in 2023:

BREAKING: India calls in 2023! 🇮🇳 We're heading to the Buddh International Circuit next season! 🙌#IndianGP 🇮🇳 | 📰https://t.co/x5QeEdQDZu — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 30, 2022

