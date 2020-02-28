India Withdraws from ISSF Shotgun World Cup over Coronavirus Threat

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday announced that the Indian team will not take part in the upcoming ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Cyprus due to coronavirus spreading in some countries other than China. "In view of the situation regarding rising cases of the Coronavirus outbreak being reported globally, the NRAI has decided to withdraw the Indian team from the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Cyprus beginning March 4," the NRAI told ANI.The shotgun world cup, recognised by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), is scheduled to be held in Nicosia from March 4 to 13."Keeping in mind the health and well-being priorities of the athletes. Further, the said World Cup and the one following-the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun New Delhi, scheduled to begin on March 15, and are too close to each other and we did not want both to be affected from an Indian perspective," the NRAI added.India are also scheduled to host a combined World Cup from March 16 to 26 at the Dr Karni Singh Range here.Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to more than 45 other countries including the US, UK, Singapore, Italy, France, Russia, Spain, and India.The global death toll is over 2,800, and China, where the outbreak originated, is the worst hit, with more than 78,000 cases and over 2,700 fatalities.The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency and said the global risk level remains high. (ANI)

